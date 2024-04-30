New director named for Up-Island Council on Aging

The Up-Island Council on Aging has a new director, starting in the coming weeks.

Bethany Hammond, who has been the assistant director, will take over for Joyce Albertine, who is retiring after nearly four decades as the director.

“It’s a little daunting, because Joyce is a wealth of knowledge,” Hammond said in a recent interview. “But at the same time, I’ve had the privilege of working here and working alongside Joyce, and soaking up all of the knowledge from her that I can.”

Hammond will officially start in her new role on May 20.

Hammond says that while she has been the assistant director since 2021, she started working at Howes House about a decade ago. The Island native has held a variety of positions at the council in her time, including as an outreach coordinator and administrative assistant, aside from the assistant director position. “I have an advantage that I’ve been in all the other job positions here,” she said.

Hammond grew up on the Island before moving away for school; she also lived in Boston after graduating, where she worked in assisted living facilities. She moved back to the Island in 2013, when she started at Howes House as an administrative assistant.

She says that she was inspired to join the profession after working at Windemere Nursing and Rehabilitation Center before moving off-Island. “I was so intrigued and interested in working with older adults,” she said of her experience. “I like to hear their stories, and be part of their lives in these last chapters of their lives.”

Hammond says that while she’ll be taking on more administrative duties with the director position, she hopes to remain accessible to everyone who may spend time at the Howes House.

“I’m hoping to stay connected to the people as much as possible,” she said. “I hope to remain as accessible and present with the actual communities that we serve.”