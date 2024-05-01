District Attorney fined for conflict of interest violations

The local district attorney has been ordered to pay a $5,000 civil penalty for violating the state’s conflict of interest law.

The Massachusetts State Ethics Commission found that Robert Galibois, district attorney for the Cape and the Islands, used the resources of his office to further the interests of himself and a campaign donor in two separate instances.

In the first instance, the commission states that Galibois was involved in a car accident Feb. 23 of last year, just over a month after he was sworn into office. After the Barnstable Police Department issued Galibois a warning for an improper U-turn, a marked lanes violation, and failure to file an accident report, “Galibois directed his Second Assistant DA to draft a press release….issued on DA’s Office letterhead,” the ethics commission said in a press release issued Wednesday, May 1.

According to prior reporting, Galibois’ office sent out a statement that said he fully cooperated with law enforcement, and photographs of his car showed no identifiable damage. The statement commended efforts of the police department, and the D.A. also took responsibility for the accident.

Galibois’ press release “was designed to turn the public narrative of the accident in Galibois’ favor,” the commission found.

In a separate instance, also from February of last year, the ethics commission found that the D.A. used his office to further the interests of a campaign donor.

The ethics commission said a campaign donor offered to provide rental apartments to Galibois’ office staff before the apartments were publicly advertised. “Galibois then sent an office-wide email informing his staff of the available apartments and offering to provide the donor’s contact information to anyone interested. Galibois subsequently referred two of his Assistant DAs to the donor,” the ethics commission said in their press release.

Galibois used public resources to further both his own private interests and those of one of his campaign donors, said David Wilson, executive director of the ethics commission.

“A core principle of the conflict of interest law is that public resources, such as public agency media releases, email, and staff worktime, must not be used to further private interests,” said Wilson. “Public resources are to be used for the public’s benefit.”

Galibois admitted to his violations of the conflict of interest law and waived his right to a hearing in a disposition agreement. According to the ethics commission, he has paid the $5,000 fine.