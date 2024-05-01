Edgartown: Chappy, Safe Boating, 4-H Club, Neighborhood Convention, and kids’ activities

Welcome, May! I’m loving the sunshine and warmer temperatures. Sunshine just seems to make everything better. A couple of the cold mornings did wreak havoc on some of our plants, though, and I did hear stories of some broken pipes on outside showers. Sigh. Spring is always a mixed bag here on M.V.

The Edgartown Conservation commission met to continue the review of the Trustees of Reservations’ applications to allow public over-sand vehicle access on the beaches of Chappy. One of the key outcomes of the meeting was that the commission provided proposed orders of conditions for both Leland/Wasque and Cape Poge Refuge. The deadline for public comments on the drafts is May 8, with a review at the scheduled conservation commission meeting on May 15. For more details, check out last week’s article, “Trustees Chappy access plan takes step forward,” at mvtimes.com.

Please join the folks at Town Bar and Grill on Friday, May 3, from 8 to 11 pm for Town’s Birthday Bash to celebrate its fifth anniversary. They’ll have live music by the Mike Benjamin Band, with passed apps. Mark your calendars and tell your friends; this will be a big one that you don’t want to miss.

The Martha’s Vineyard Coast Guard Auxiliary will hold a “Safe Boating Class” on May 4, from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, at Coast Guard Station Menemsha, featuring updated 2024 material and tailored to boaters navigating Vineyard waters. The comprehensive course is designed for all boaters, both beginners and experts, with topics ranging from boating law and safety equipment to navigation, and what to do in boating emergencies. The cost is $50 per person, which includes all course material. Students will receive a certificate of safe boating education, and paperwork will be processed for a Massachusetts boating license. Students under age 16 who complete the course will meet the state requirements for a boating license. Space is limited, and preregistration is required. To register, please email vineyardcgaux@gmail.com no later than Wednesday, May 1. Additional classes will be offered throughout the year.

The Ag Hall is hosting a Farm Animal Meet and Greet on Sunday, May 5, from 10 am to noon. Visit with animals from local farms at this fundraiser for the Martha’s Vineyard 4-H Club. All ages are welcome. All money raised will support 4-H programming on the Island. The cost is $5 for kids and $2 for adults.

Vineyard Power: Going Solar is an event scheduled for Saturday, May 4, from 1:30 to 3 pm, at the Oak Bluffs library. If you are thinking about going solar but aren’t sure how to go about it, Luke Lefeber, solar coach of Vineyard Power, is here to help. He will take a look at some of the solar options on the Island today. Learn about help available from Vineyard Power during this discussion and question-and-answer event. This is the eighth community climate discussion sponsored by the Oak Bluffs climate and energy advisory committee.

The May meeting of the Neighborhood Convention will be held at Grace Church in Vineyard Haven on Tuesday, May 7, at 11 am. The Rev. Sharon Eckhardt will conduct the worship service. The program, a reading of “Time Flies,” a play by David Ives, will be presented by Myra Stark, Paul Doherty, and Sofia Anthony. All are welcome. Bring a bag lunch. Dessert and beverages will be provided by the hosts.

MV Salads is pleased to announce its first-ever story cookbook, “Made with Kindness: Tales and Tastes from MV Salads on Martha’s Vineyard.” The book is written by the owner of MV Salads, Susanna Herlitz-Ferguson, and is a “blend of heartwarming tales and delectable Mediterranean diet recipes that celebrate the joys of food, community, and island living.” The book includes photos of the Island captured by local photographer Larry Glick. “Made with Kindness” is currently available at amazon.com.

Starting on Wednesday, May 8, from 3 to 4:30 pm, join Haley and Kristen at the M.V. Family Center for a six-week tinker playgroup, where kids will develop critical thinking skills and build confidence, self-esteem, and sensory skills, all while meeting new friends and having fun. STEAM learning benefits early childhood development, and encourages children to explore the world around them. Preregistration is required. Space is limited. Please register by emailing Haley at mvfamilycenter@gmail.com.

Thursday, May 16, is Kindergarten Parent Orientation at the Edgartown School, at 6 pm. If you have a student attending kindergarten next year in Edgartown, this is a great way to meet the teachers and staff, and learn about the school.

Save the date! Monday, May 20, through Wednesday, May 22, is the annual Edgartown School Plant Sale, from 1 to 3 pm at the school garden. Purchase plants grown by the students in the school’s beautiful garden. For more information, check out the link at edgartownschool.org.

On Saturday, May 4, from 1 to 4 pm at the Edgartown library, join professional artist and art educator Jennifer Burkin for a group acrylic painting class. You will create your own painting inspired by the work and techniques of Henri Matisse. This is a chance to explore your creativity and develop your artistic skills. All levels, including beginners, are welcome. All materials will be provided. Registration for this event opens on Wednesday, May 1, through the library’s website, edgartownlibrary.org.

That about does it. Wishing everyone opening for the season good luck and best wishes for the season to come. It’s great seeing everything come to life. Have a wonderful week.

