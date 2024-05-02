Study looking at climate impacts to local whelk fishery

A research professor at the University of New Hampshire’s Coastal Marine Laboratory is investigating how changing water temperatures off the coast of Massachusetts — and particularly Martha’s Vineyard — impacts the offspring of a valuable state fishery.

Elizabeth Fairchild, research associate professor at the marine laboratory and a scientist with the New Hampshire Agricultural Experiment Station, will analyze changes to the female eggs of whelk — a large predatory sea snail colloquially known as conch, according to Fairchild — using specimens collected from the Island.

She began studying the morphology of the egg strings produced by female whelk and their reproductive potential.

“Now we’re also studying if changes in water temperature are impacting the structure and morphology of these eggs, as well as the number of embryos that female whelk are producing,” she said in a recent visit to CML.

From 2011 to 2023, specimens were collected from Lagoon Pond, between Tisbury and Oak Bluffs, and Fairchild is currently compiling five data sets and using information like egg string size and hatch rate to see if changing water temperatures have impacted whelk offspring.

Fairchild is working in collaboration with Shelley Edmundson, executive director of Martha’s Vineyard’s Fishermen’s Preservation Trust. Edmundson studied and collected the whelk egg strings used in this research as part of her Ph.D in zoology and marine biology at UNH. Other egg strings were collected by Tisbury shellfish constable, Danielle Ewart.

Students at UNH are in the process of dissecting egg strings from 2023, before the team will aggregate all the data and model how or if water temperature has impacted them.

The goal is to determine if the coastal waters off of Massachusetts are still an ideal environment for the whelk fishery, and what impact, if any, temperature has had on the structure of the egg string and amount of offspring produced.

While Fairchild can’t promise the research will be concluded by the end of this year, all of the data should be documented by then.

In tandem with research on the egg strings, Fairchild and Edmundson studied the effectiveness of new sustainability efforts.

Recently, the whelk fisheries have been forced to either shorten their seasons or close due to high international demand coinciding with a stock reduction in other regional fisheries, such as lobsters.

A Department of the Marine Fisheries stock assessment in 2018 found that the fishery was overfished and still experiencing overfishing.

“Fishermen have had to deal with a lot of issues,” Fairchild told the Times.

Fairchild hopes research will help increase sustainability of the fishery by standardizing traps with escape vents for whelk under the legal limit and finding a local alternative bait to lure whelk into the traps, rather than the female horseshoe crab; horseshoe crabs already at risk due to the rarity of their blue blood used by the biomedical industry.

“We looked at how to make the fishery more sustainable but still fished as well and was cost-effective,” said Fairchild.

In the past two whelk fishing seasons, which runs from April to December, the research team worked with local fishermen to determine the effectiveness of these escape vents and bait recipes, with little to no horseshoe crab.

Though the team still works on the research from the field, in the lab they found that whelks will go after and interact with bait that excludes horseshoe crab as much as one that includes horseshoe crab. They also found that whelk will go after a female crab as much as a male crab, which dispelled a myth that they only liked females.

“It helps that you don’t have to kill off the reproductive horseshoe crab for bait,” said Fairchild.

Research from the field about the sustainability efforts will continue this summer, and Fairchild hopes a report will be published in a few months.