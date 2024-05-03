Leaking Eagle leads to ferry cancellations

An issue on a Nantucket route passenger ferry, the Eagle, is leading to cancellations on the Vineyard route.

The Steamship Authority (SSA) announced that the Eagle’s bow thruster was found to be leaking gear lubricant on Friday afternoon. SSA staff shut off the Eagle’s lubricant system and the vessel will need to go into dry docking for repairs.

When asked about potential leakage of the gear lubricant into the environment, SSA communications director Sean Driscoll told the Times, “We deployed oil response measures as a precaution but we shut off the system immediately.”

The incident resulted in schedule changes for the ferry service

“All trips for today, Saturday, and Sunday are currently unavailable for booking as we work to accommodate displaced vehicles,” the announcement reads. “Booking may reopen over the weekend.”

The freight ferry Katama will be running in the place of the Eagle for the 8 pm departure from Hyannis on Friday. Meanwhile, the 6:30 pm departure from Woods Hole and 7:30 pm departure from Vineyard Haven will be canceled on Friday so the passenger ferry Woods Hole can sail to Nantucket and begin running the Eagle’s schedule starting with the 6:30 am departure on Saturday.

The Katama will return to Woods Hole to run in the place of the passenger ferry Woods Hole’s schedule starting with the 8:35 am departure to Vineyard Haven. The 6:30 am departure from Woods Hole and the 7:30 am departure from Vineyard Haven on Saturday, have been canceled.

Driscoll told the Times it is uncertain how many vehicles have been displaced at this time. “We’re working to accommodate everyone,” he said.