Croissant shop eyes old Bite location

A space that’s been vacant in Chilmark for several years could be the new location for a Cambridge-based company to sell coffee and pastries.

Iggy’s Bread — which currently has a summer pop-up store in Edgartown, as well as several locations in Boston — was before the Chilmark health board last week pitching the possibility of opening a location at the old Bite at 29 Basin Road in Menemsha.

Iggy’s plan, according to its application with the board, is to offer take-out for breakfast and lunch. There are no plans for seating indoors, but they plan on hosting outdoor picnic tables. Five staffers are the maximum that would be on for a shift.

As noted in the application, Iggy’s plans to receive daily shipments of croissants; and they plan to proof and bake the croissants at the location.

Reached by phone by The Times, a manager with Iggy’s declined to speak about the proposal.

The town’s health board gave a preliminary review of the application last week and did not issue a ruling. The board will likely review the plans again in mid-May before signing off.

The Bite, a fried-fish shack known for their scallops, closed in 2018. Property owners Robert and Sarah Nixon had done preliminary work to reopen the area in 2022, when they were before the local conservation commission. According to town records, they still own the property.