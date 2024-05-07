The strange afterlife of Christopher Gray

1 of 8

Mike Creato of Classic Aviators has led bird’s eye tours of the Vineyard from his cherry red, open cockpit bi-planes at Katama Airfield for more than 20 summers.

Most passengers sign up for tranquil sightseeing over fields and beaches. Those willing to pay extra endure barrel rolls, free falls, and other aerial stunts one might consider death defying.

One sunny afternoon last June, Creato himself came face-to-face with death when a woman showed up with a complete human skeleton as her plus-one.

Olivia Gray Konrath, a Chicago resident who spends summers on the Vineyard, wanted Creato to fly her and the carefully mounted, fully articulated skeleton of her father, Christopher Gray, around the island.

“We strapped them in,” Creato recalled, “and she handled her dad’s skeleton, pretty much. He didn’t fall out, luckily.”

“We expected it to be just the strangest thing ever,” Creato says, “and that Olivia would be a certified nut. But actually she was very nice. Aside from traveling with her dad’s skeleton, she couldn’t have been more normal.”

Mrs. Gray Konrath had flown on Creato’s flights before, but this was her first time with her father — an architectural historian and longtime summer resident of Vineyard Haven who died in 2017 — dead or alive.

“He always wanted to go with me on the biplane,” she said in a telephone interview. “And I was a teenager, and I thought I was too cool, and I never went with him.”

Their flight together was only part of a strange, arguably morbid, journey for Mrs. Gray Konrath and her father’s skeleton last summer.

She took the skeleton to his favorite haunts in Washington, where they posed for pictures at the Lincoln Memorial, and in New York City, where they posed at the Manhattan Bridge. They then drove to Woods Hole in a van and boarded the ferry.

They spent three days with a film crew on the Island. In addition to the flight, she took her dad’s remains out kayaking, and perched him in chairs in their backyard and on the beach. Her two young children, born after he died, were able to meet their grandfather’s skeleton. Photos show it seated in a place of honor at a crowded family dinner table.

She finally dropped him off at a boarding school in New Hampshire, his chosen final resting place.

A tall, rumpled, garrulous figure, Christopher Gray wrote the popular Streetscapes column each Sunday in the New York Times from 1987 to 2014. Each column was a quirky rumination on the city’s little known buildings and byways, usually enlivened with mordant humor.

He and his wife, Erin Drake Gray, spent summers at Pond House, off Lambert’s Cove Road, with their children Peter and Olivia.

He was “always pretty open about his own mortality,” and what he wanted after he died, Mrs. Gray Konrath recalled.

He once asked his family to consider putting him to rest with a Viking-style funeral pyre on the Mississippi River.

In 2017, Gray told his family that he had decided he wanted his skeleton to be cleaned, mounted and displayed at St. Paul’s School, the college prep boarding school he had attended decades earlier in Concord, N.H.

“It was so common for him to talk about stuff like this,” she said. “‘Alright dad, pass the butter.'”

“You never think that your parents are going to die, right?” she added.

Mrs. Gray Konrath later discovered that her father had donated $25,000 to St. Paul’s, and had offered to double the amount if they displayed his skeleton for ten years, or until it was stolen by the senior class.

Six weeks later, her father fell ill with complications from pneumonia, and was admitted to palliative care. He was 66 when he died.

The family knew they wanted to honor his last wish, although they knew almost nothing about turning his remains into a display-quality skeleton. In her father’s last days, his daughter couldn’t help but laugh.

“I found myself in that moment sitting there watching my favorite person in the world die, while simultaneously having to start going down these weird rabbit holes of Google to try to figure out this last wish for him, and laughing to myself about it while crying,” she recalled. “I thought to myself, this just feels like a movie. And I don’t make movies.”

Her thoughts of a film – and early steps to fulfill her father’s wishes – would soon be delayed by another tragedy. A year and a half later, her mother Erin passed away from cancer.

Mrs. Gray Konrath says that after her parents’ deaths, she combined her grieving as best as she could with trying to fulfill her father’s dying wish.

This meant calls to research facilities that study decomposition and assemble human skeletons. She finally made an arrangement with the Smithsonian Institution in Washington and a facility known as a body farm at the University of Tennessee, which had agreed to help since the skeleton would be used for educational purposes at St. Paul’s.

It took six months of natural decomposition at the body farm to produce a brown-stained skeleton. One year later, the bones were transported to and logged at the Smithsonian.

In 2020, the family was told that the skeleton was finally being assembled in an anthropologist’s basement.

“It was another sort of reminder to me of, ‘Hey, this is the film. I need to make a film about this,” Mrs. Gray Konrath said.

Obtaining her father’s skeleton is where “My Dead Dad,” her documentary about her father’s death wish and and her own decision to take his bones on a final journey, begins.

She quickly decided she wanted to spend time with her dad’s skeleton before dropping it off at school, she said.

“‘You know what, I’m not just going to pick up this skeleton and deliver it straight-shot from D.C. to New Hampshire,'” she recalled thinking. “‘I need to make stops along the way.'”

Her road trip pitch made some family members uncomfortable, including her brother Peter, who appears in scenes in New York City. Mrs. Gray Konrath said she understands their concerns, but she did what she felt was right.

“I’ve learned in my grief that you need to lean into whatever feels right, because grief is [bad] enough, you know?,” she said.

Taking his remains back to the Vineyard was especially bittersweet.

“The Island has always been my favorite place in the entire world,” she said. “Since my parents have died I’ve always felt very close to [them], especially on the Island.”

“It is a feeling of home whenever I get off the ferry and drive down our long dirt road to the house. I kind of … feel [my father] in the trees almost, as the leaves are rustling in the wind.”

Her final journey with her father also led to an unexpected surprise at the Lambert’s Cove house.

When she was a young girl, she says, her parents set out the remaining pieces of a china set so she and her brother could entertain themselves by throwing rocks at it.

“I remember that to the point that every time I walk over that part of my driveway,” she said. “I instinctively look down at the ground to see if I see any blue and white china pieces… I never see anything.”

“And while I was on the Island for… filming with the skeleton, I was walking to the beach and I looked down. And there were three big pieces of blue and white china.”

She said her parents’ deaths have led her toward personal growth, because she has been able to honor them in her own life.

“I’ve always struggled with my own confidence and believing in myself to follow through on something,” she said. “And my dad always wanted me to believe in myself and my capabilities.”

“There’s something to be said for losing the two most important people in my life and becoming a mother after that happens,” she added. “There is a motivation there that I want to show my children that I will do anything for my family, and also that if they have a dream, they can do it.”

Since her parents’ deaths, Mrs. Gray Konrath has become a death doula, a non-medical professional who provides emotional, physical and educational support for someone nearing death. She hopes her film can help make death and grief easier on families.

“If someone sees the film or hears my story, my biggest goal would be to inspire you … to feel less alone in your grief,” she said.

“My Dead Dad” shows for free at the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center on July 21 at 4 pm, and Mrs. Gray Konrath will appear for a Q&A session afterwards. The film was made with filmmaker Erik Osterholm (“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown”), her former colleague at Plum TV on the Vineyard.

Mrs. Gray Konrath documented her road trip on Instagram at the account @deaddaddytrip.