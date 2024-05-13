Jane Street

Jane (Fulton) Street, wife of the late Lawrence Street, passed away peacefully at home, with daughter Cynthia Brown, son Lawrence Street, and daughter Jennifer Street by her side. She is predeceased by her brother, Thomas P. Fulton, and is survived by her sister Christine Steadman, nieces Tamera Taft and Amanda Steadman Brown, six granddaughters, and six great-grandchildren. She was loved and will continue to be remembered by all, including several nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Born May 20, 1929, to William and Laura (Moe) Fulton, Jane was a ’47 graduate of Sutton High School and a ’51 graduate of Brown University (Pembroke Gal). A lifelong educator, she taught English at several institutions throughout Massachusetts, including Hardwick High School, Saugus High School, where she taught and was a basketball coach, Wayland High School, Braintree High School, and ending her career and retiring with Archbishop Williams High School in Braintree.

Jane was an avid tennis player, bridge player, and camper, and spent many summers on Martha’s Vineyard, her second home to Hingham, where she was a resident for 58 years and an active member of the Old Ship Church.

Mrs. Street was a charter member of the South Shore Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW), and a member for more than 55 years.

Jane’s infectious spirit and drive to live a full life will be remembered for many years to come. May she rest in peace with her soulmate Larry and family members afore.

A heartfelt thank-you for the love and support of the Beacon Hospice Team

There will be a celebration of life for family and friends at the Old Ship Church on Sunday, June 16, at 12:30 pm, followed by a luncheon at the South Shore Country Club in Hingham.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AAUW South Shore Chapter; AAUW advances equity for women and girls through advocacy and education. Donations can be sent to Treasurer Gail Saccone, 33 May Ave., Braintree, MA 02184. For more information and online guestbook, go to downingchapel.com.