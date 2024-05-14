Conservation Society welcomes new community organizer

Filmmaker, project manager, writer, and born-and-raised Islander Zada Clarke has been added to the Vineyard Conservation Society’s staff as director of advocacy and community organizing.

VCS Executive Director Samantha Look said she’s excited to have Clarke join the team.

“She brings new energy and a deep connection to the Island,” Look is quoted in a release. “We strive to be creative and thoughtful in our work, and look forward to how her abilities and perspective can expand our capacity to connect with the community.”

After earning her bachelor’s degree in communication and media studies from the New School in New York City, Clarke has worked for clients such as Vogue, Prada, Microsoft, and Toyota, and has produced segments for series on streaming sites like Netflix and Hulu. She has recently moved to Chilmark, and splits her time between Massachusetts and New York.

“I’m looking forward to working with all the amazing individuals who are advocating for and building a more sustainable Island,” Clarke said. ”In this role, I’ll work alongside VCS to help strengthen community engagement in initiatives that straddle land conservation and education, as well as climate change mitigation and adaptation. While I will approach this work with a sense of urgency, it will always be rooted in joy and a healthy dose of optimism for all we have done and have yet to accomplish.”