Spirit of the Vineyard Award calls for nominations 

Nominations for the Spirit of the Vineyard Award are now open.

The award, sponsored by Vineyard Village at Home, given annually, honors Islanders who have served their community through volunteer and nonprofit work.

The criteria, listed in a press release for the award, is as follows: “Selflessness, the range and depth of service performed, the length of volunteer service and the effect on the quality of life of the individuals who received help and for the Island community as a whole.”

Nominations can be emailed to vineyardvillage@gmail.com or sent to Spirit of the

Vineyard, C/O Susie Wallo, PO Box 488, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557. The deadline for nominations will close on May 30, 2024.