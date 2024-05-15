Harvest of the Month: Herbs

Herbs herald the start of the growing season, and encourage us back into the garden with their abundance. The chives are stretching up to the sun, and putting out their first flowers. The mint is springing up all over the place, with its fuzzy leaves and square stems. Last season’s parsley is throwing out many leaves as it gets ready to go to seed in the next few months. Best of all, if you’re an Island student, you are excited about the return of sorrel, a.k.a. lemon leaf, in all of its mouth-puckering glory.

Incorporate herbs into your meals in a variety of ways. Take whatever herbs look the freshest, and add oil, lemon, and your nut of choice for a pesto. Right now, my favorite pesto is straight chives! Dry herbs such as mint or lemon balm to make tea with. Or try our recipe for Chimichurri, and slather it on fish, vegetables, or toast.

Chimichurri Sauce

By Robin Forte

1 Tbsp. onion, finely minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

¼ cup red wine vinegar

½ tsp. salt

1 cup cilantro, chopped

1 cup parsley, chopped

1 Tbsp. fresh oregano, chopped

⅔ cup extra-virgin olive oil

Combine minced onion, minced garlic, red wine vinegar, and salt in a medium-size bowl. Add chopped herbs and olive oil.