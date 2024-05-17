More offshore wind turbines approved in Muskeget Channel

Some members of the Martha’s Vineyard Commission (MVC) made clear their opposition to the offshore wind industry recently.

In a split 8-4 decision, the MVC approved the installation of three 275-kilovolt export cables below the seabed in Muskeget Channel, located off of Chappaquiddick Island, by the giant energy company Avangrid. These cables will connect Avangrid’s New England Wind 2 project to the New England energy grid in Barnstable.

The cables are planned to be in operation for 30 years and a decommissioning plan would also undergo review by the MVC.

The project will now need to be reviewed by the Edgartown conservation commission since the cables would be buried, in part, in waters under the town’s jurisdiction.

The MVC has approved similar cable projects before, like for Park City Wind, which is now called New England Wind 1, and Vineyard Wind, which Avangrid jointly owns with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners. Muskeget Channel is also the cable route for these wind farms.

The Edgartown conservation commission had denied both projects’ cabling efforts in the past, but these decisions were reversed by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.

In reviewing the project, the MVC deemed that the cables would have an overall benefit to the environment since they are a necessary part of Avangrid’s plan to provide renewable energy through the New England Wind 2 project.

Still, some commissioners expressed concerns over the project.

In particular, some commissioners were worried about the disturbance the construction would have to the seafloor. Avangrid had already widened Muskeget by 1,000 feet to install cables and have previously stated the construction is expected to kill some shellfish in the area.

Tisbury commissioner Greg Martino said while he understood the benefits of the offshore wind project, he expressed skepticism toward the offshore wind industry. He also pointed to the fossil fuels that needed to be used for the vehicles that service the turbines and to manufacture the turbines themselves. Ben Robinson, another TIsbury commissioner, said other industrial power sources like oil rigs also have to use “dirty fuels” to be constructed and operated while not providing the benefit of being a renewable energy source.

Edgartown commissioner Jeff Agnoli said he would prefer seeing more money be put into conservation efforts to fight climate change rather than offshore wind turbines.

Oak Bluffs commissioner Brian Smith said he had a “general distrust” of the offshore wind industry. He also said Avangrid representatives had said turbines would not be visible from the Island, but the Vineyard Wind turbines can be seen “from the water line.” “If they lied to us about that, why are we to believe they’re not providing misinformation about the dangers of these cables?” he said, pointing out that Barnstable has “warning signs” at Covell Beach about offshore wind cables being buried in the area.

Robinson said when those statements were made, the best technology available were 7 gigawatt turbines. The Vineyard Wind turbines can each produce 13 gigawatts of power, and Robinson pointed out that although taller, there are only 62 turbines compared to over 100 initially planned. Robinson said, “if we’re really serious about protecting the oceans,” it was preferable to have fewer turbines even if they are visible.

The cables ultimately passed, with the dissenting votes coming from Martino, Smith, Edgartown commissioner Kate Putnam, and Tisbury commissioner Trip Barnes.