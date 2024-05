A celebration of life service for Peter R. Hefler is planned for Saturday, June 1, at 2 pm at Chapman Funerals in Oak Bluffs, with burial of ashes to follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Vineyard Haven, with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in his memory may be made to the Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living, P.O. Box 1729, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568. Peter passed away on March 24, 2024.