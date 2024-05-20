Anchors away! Google Maps backtracks on Beach Road

Google Maps has reversed course, and has renamed Beach Road correctly, following a story by The Times this week that showed the online giant had mistakenly labeled the inter-Island road Anchor Way.

But Google still has a ways to go. Google Maps and Search still show incorrect Anchor Way addresses for some Beach Road businesses, such as ArtCliff Diner and The Martha’s Vineyard Times.

Google Maps’ error followed an Oak Bluffs planning board decision in March to rename a small street Anchor Way, because ambulances and other service vehicles had confused it with larger, similarly named Vineyard locations.

The mistake was first raised at a Tuesday meeting of the Vineyard Haven Business Association. Some business owners expressed concern that the mix-up could confuse customers as the summer season nears.

Annabelle Hunton, the owner of Nobnocket Boutique Inn in Vineyard Haven, said on Wednesday that she has been telling Vineyarders to report any errors to Google.