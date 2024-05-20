Student focus groups are next for equity audit

Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools students will have the opportunity to give feedback on their education as part of student focus groups, the next step in the public schools’ equity audit.

This month, principals of Vineyard public schools are sending permission slips for the focus groups to parents of 7th–12th graders, in both English and Portuguese. Parents can submit the permission slips online.

The public schools’ equity audit, which was announced in February, is being conducted in partnership with the national educational nonprofit Mid-Atlantic Equity Consortium. The audit’s purpose is to review policies, programs and practices in Vineyard’s public schools and assess them for fairness toward students of all backgrounds. The consortium, not the school system, will be in charge of the student focus groups.

So far, public schools staff have taken online equity audit surveys, and parents weighed in on their children’s education in the school climate surveys submitted by May 17.

Marge Harris, a former Vineyard educator who is involved in the audit’s implementation, said that the consortium will likely form two focus groups, which could each include around a dozen students depending on how many responses are submitted. These student groups will then each attend an hour long Zoom session.

Harris said data from the focus groups will then be added in early June to a full equity audit report.

Public schools superintendent Richard M. Smith told the Times earlier this month that district officials will view the full report this summer at their yearly retreat, and then will make the results public and work toward any improvements based on the audit’s findings.