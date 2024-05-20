We are saddened to announce the passing of Vita Ripollino Bovio (Nonna) on May 10, 2024. Vita was born on April 11, 1934, in Caltanissetta, Sicily, Italy. She was a child from the World War II period, and had many stories that were engraved in her heart, as it was a challenging time to grow up. As a young child, her family migrated to the north, and she was raised in northern Italy in the beautiful city of Torino. She loved her Torino, and she talked of it with great pride.

In 1966, Vita was married to Clement Mario Bovio. Clement was an engineer at Exxon for 40 years, and was sent to Torino to work with Fiat in 1964, and that is where he met his beautiful bride. They were married in Italy, and then came to the U.S. to live their lives. In September 1966, the love of Vita’s life arrived with the birth of her only child, Kathy, in Southampton, N.Y.

Vita loved to travel, and often traveled between the U.S. and Italy. After many years in Torino, Vita eventually moved to Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., to live with her daughter Kathy and her husband, Michael Gibson, and grandchildren Daniella and Michael Jr. (The Michaels were known as “Michaelone” and “Michaelino,” respectively.)

Vita loved spending time with family, and cherished her summers on Martha’s Vineyard, where she had many friends and family. She loved club life, and was well-known by members and staff at the clubs that Kathy and Michael were affiliated with. Everyone loved Vita.

Vita was predeceased by her mother and father, Catena and Giuseppe Ripollino, husband Clement Bovio, and brothers Salvatore Parisi Giuseppe Ripollino and Tomaso Ripollino. She leaves behind her brother, Lino Ripollino of Torino; daughter Kathy Bovio Gibson, son-in-law Michael Gibson, both of Port St. Lucie, Fla., and grandchildren Daniella Bovio Gibson of North Palm Beach, Fla., and Michael James Gibson Jr. of Port St Lucie. She also leaves her stepson, Vincent Bovio, and his wife Nina, of Brighton, Mich. and Ormond Beach, Fla., and their families.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 2, at the home of Kathy and Michael Gibson in Port St. Lucie, from 4 to 6 pm.

A memorial graveside service will be held on Monday, July 1, at 2 pm on Martha’s Vineyard in the Oak Grove Cemetery, in Oak Bluffs. The family extends an invitation to join them following the interment at the Portuguese-American Club on Vineyard Avenue in Oak Bluffs.

