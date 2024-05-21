Michael Francis Lima

Michael Lima (“Mike”) was born on Martha’s Vineyard on July 7, 1955, and raised here.

The son of the late Manuel Vincent Lima, Eileen C. White, and her husband George E. White, Mike grew up on the Island, where he attended the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School; later he became a Tisbury Police officer and well-respected EMT.

Mike drove a school bus part-time for the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, and held the position of dockworker for the Steamship Authority at the Vineyard Haven terminal, where he worked for 15 years until his retirement. He greatly enjoyed working with the community, and was a wonderful friend to many. He truly enjoyed making people smile, and loved greeting people at the boat.

Mike was an avid fisherman who loved fishing the Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby with his wife, Amy. He loved football, and was a talented woodworker in his spare time, making hand-carved figurines. He was passionate about the ocean, and loved sitting at the Cape Cod Canal, tracking the large cargo ships as they came through. Mike enjoyed spending time with his family, taking sunset drives with his dog Max, and taking trips to the White Mountains. He loved fishing for quahogs and scallops, and was happiest when he was near the water.

Mike is survived by his loving wife, Amy, with whom he shared 18 years of his life; his beloved daughter, Melissa Moore Paiva, and her partner Chad of Daytona Beach, Fla.; his stepdaughters, Caitlin E. Cassiani of Halden, Norway, and Rachael M. Cassiani of Oak Bluffs; his stepsons, Matthew J. Cassiani of Edgartown, and Thomas J. Williams and his partner Bonnie of Bourne; his in-laws, James and Ellen Ferguson of Cataumet, and Karen and Rick Asadoorian of Sagamore Beach; his grandchildren, Lex and Kohlby Paiva of Daytona Beach; his sisters, Lisa L. Healy, and her husband Jonathan of Chilmark, and Sylvia A. Cappelli, and her husband Anthony of Oak Bluffs; and his brother in-law, Richard Asadoorian Jr. of Sagamore Beach. He also leaves behind his nieces, Amber Cappelli, Molly Healy, Emelia Punches, and Mayzee Asadoorian; and his nephew, Keith Healy; along with numerous friends and former coworkers.

His warm, compassionate light and friendly smile will be missed by many.

A private celebration of life will held at sunset on Sept. 14. Friends are welcome view the live-stream: forevermissed.com/michael-francis-lima/about.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in Mike’s name to the Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass & Bluefish Derby Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 2101, Edgartown, MA 02539.