Islanders push to boost voter turnout

Eight Vineyard organizations have joined forces to form Keep Democracy Alive, a nonpartisan effort to increase voter turnout on both the Island and the mainland in the November elections.

Bob Reardon, a member of Martha’s Vineyard Black Lives Matter and a trustee of the Martha’s Vineyard Diversity Coalition, said the alliance will focus on boosting turnout for the presidential election and will disolve soon after, “maybe to be resurrected two or three years later.”

Rita Brown, the president of the Unitarian Universalist Society of Martha’s Vineyard and a former president of the NAACP of Martha’s Vineyard, said the alliance was working with a group called Reclaim Our Vote to gather information on voters’ top concerns to persuade them to cast ballots.

In addition to erecting signs on the Island, the alliance will mail postcards to encourage voter turnout in what Brown called “underserved communities.” Many of these areas are in Georgia, Arizona and other swing states.

Weekly postcard-writing parties will start on June 3. Brown said the goal is to mail out 17,500 postcards by November.

The alliance formed for the first time because members believe the 2024 elections will be critical to preserving the country’s democracy.

Reardon said many people don’t plan to vote because they don’t approve of either President Joseph Biden or former President Donald Trump.

But Brown argued that reproductive rights and education are on the line, and said voters need to make their voices heard through the polls.

“That is what’s driving us to work together, to multiply our effects and … get out the vote,” Brown said.

Keep Democracy Alive supports traditional Democratic issues, including protecting reproductive rights, ending gun violence, and making healthcare access a right. But Reardon said the alliance is not backing any party or candidate.

“We feel strongly that none of those issues belong exclusively to one party,” he said.

More information can be found at https://bit.ly/3VaPBUR.