Island suspect pleads not guilty in stabbing spree 

1 of 5

PLYMOUTH – A district court judge Tuesday ordered a Vineyard man to undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine if he is competent to stand trial on multiple felony charges stemming from a bloody weekend stabbing spree outside Boston in a case that has rippled across the Island.

Jared Ravizza, 26, said nothing during his two brief appearances in Plymouth District Court while his lawyers filed a plea of not guilty on his behalf. His shoulder-length, platinum blond hair spilled over his green t-shirt as he stood in court.

After interviewing him Tuesday, Dr. Kimberly Bistis, a forensic psychologist, told Judge Shelby M. Smith that Ravizza has an “active psychotic illness.” She said he has “serious delusions” that his family is involved with the Mafia, and that he was being controlled by “outside forces.”

Dr. Bistis said Ravizza does not have the mental capacity to work with his attorney and recommended he be committed to Bridgewater State Hospital for evaluation. Smith ordered him held at Bridgewater without bail until the next hearing on June 17.

Island residents who had intersected with Ravizza shared broken pieces of his life, and most of who he claimed to be collapsed as law enforcement officials began to piece together a criminal case from two stabbing incidents on the South Shore and as Ravizza faced an active homicide investigation in Connecticut.

Although Ravizza was seen around the Island since about 2021, it remains unclear where exactly he lived.

In a criminal complaint filed in Edgartown District Court in April, Ravizza gave an address of 339 State Road, West Tisbury. He does not own the house, according to real estate records. It appeared tidy but uninhabited over the weekend. A neighbor said they did not see a person matching Ravizza’s description living there.

In court documents for the stabbing in Plymouth, Ravizza gave an address in Agawam, near Springfield, Mass., where he grew up and went to high school. In a separate criminal complaint filed in Quincy District Court on Tuesday, he gave his address as 4 State Road in Chilmark – the address of the U.S. Post Office.

The Plymouth case was the first to reach a courtroom two days after Ravizza was arrested for allegedly using a 10-inch kitchen knife to slash six people, including four minors, in two separate incidents outside Boston on Saturday night. No one suffered life threatening injuries.

Connecticut State Police are separately investigating Ravizza in connection with the death of a 70-year-old man in Deep River, a small town in the southern part of the state. The body of Bruce Feldman was found outside a house Saturday afternoon after police responded to a report of an “audible disturbance.”

On Tuesday, the Connecticut State Police classified the case as an active homicide investigation and said criminal charges are “pending” while Ravizza is in custody in Massachusetts.

In a statement, the police said Ravizza and his car were seen at the house earlier in the day, and apparently had thrown a shovel through a window. “Personal items belonging to Ravizza were located at the scene and witnesses provided a description consistent with that of Ravizza,” the police said.

In Plymouth, Ravizza was charged with assault with an intent to murder, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for allegedly attacking two people at a McDonalds. Both were treated at nearby hospitals.

The Plymouth District Attorney’s office said a video showed Ravizza allegedly reaching through the drive-thru window to cut a 28-year-old man on the forearm. He then parked his car, entered the restaurant and allegedly slashed a 21-year-old woman in the upper left arm.

A witness at the McDonald’s reported Ravizza’s license plate, and Massachusetts State Police later spotted his Porsche Macan in Sandwich. When troopers tried to pull him over, he fled and later crashed his SUV and was taken into custody, police said.

Ravizza also was charged with indecent exposure. Police say he publicly urinated outside the McDonalds before the stabbings.

Earlier Saturday, Ravizza allegedly walked past the ticket counter at an AMC theater in Braintree, Mass., and stabbed four girls who were watching the animated fantasy film “IF.” The girls, aged from 9 to 17, were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Three of the girls are sisters. Their mother, Lisa Dembowski, said the girls had just sat down in the second row of the empty theater when “he came up behind them.”

“My oldest leaned over to get something,” she told WCVB 5. “He got her in the back and then my other daughter in the top of the chest. Then, my last daughter across her arm – laughing the whole time – and then got their friend and ran off.”

Ravizza was charged with four counts of assault to murder, and four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to a criminal complaint issued Tuesday in Quincy District Court.

The Plymouth hearing Tuesday came as troubling new details emerged about Ravizza’s recent life on the Island.

On April 14, his father, Jason Ravizza, called police at 2:40 a.m. and claimed his son had suffered a mental breakdown and had attacked him in the family’s West Tisbury residence, according to records filed in Edgartown District Court.

After meeting the father on a road near Nip N Tuck Lane in West Tisbury, two police officers entered the house and found Jared Ravizza talking on the phone in a bedroom.

“[Jared] Ravizza seemed clearly intoxicated and demanded the reason for us being there,” Officer Bradley Fielder wrote in a police report filed with the court. “Instead of telling us what had happened he continued to aggressively approach myself and Officer William Fielder and began to scream ‘Cuff me!'”

The officers said Ravizza recoiled when they tried to handcuff him. They radioed a request for a backup unit but were able to handcuff Ravizza before other officers arrived. At that point, Ravizza began to speak to them at length, though not about the alleged domestic violence.

“Mr. Ravizza began speaking to us about nonsensical things such as the deep state and claiming that his family helped start the country with John Adam [sic] but that his father didn’t love him and that his father wanted him dead. He also included such groups as the Masons in his rants,” Fielder wrote. “Mr. Ravizza began screaming that he hopes his father dies and began frothing out the mouth as he spoke.”

“At this point I made the decision that we would be transporting Mr. Ravizza to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital (MVH) via cruiser for a mental health evaluation,” Fielder added.

Fielder then noticed the father’s injuries.

“I … began to notice fresh marks on his face just above his eyebrow as well as marks on his thumb and wrist … Mr. Jason Ravizza informed me he tried to block his son’s violent behavior toward him but was ultimately unsuccessful and was scratched on his face and thumb,” the officer recalled.

The senior Ravizza, a sports psychologist, then told Fielder that his son had wrecked his office upstairs.

“I noticed bureaus knocked over and out of place [and] documents scattered on the floor,” Fielder wrote. “The door to the room had also been broken” and stools “thrown across the room” had put holes in the walls.

At the hospital, a mental health professional determined that Ravizza failed to meet state standards for involuntary holding, and police arrived to arrest Ravizza as he was discharged. They then took him to the Dukes County Jail in Edgartown.

The police report said Ravizza’s father then declined an order of protection, which was offered to him via his abused persons notice of rights.

A $500 bail was set for Jared Ravizza’s release. His arraignment was initially scheduled for April 19, but was rescheduled and then moved into pretrial diversion, a rehabilitation program that can include psychological services and counseling and lead to dismissal of charges.

Due to Ravizza’s arrest on the stabbing charges, on Tuesday he was ordered to appear in Edgartown District Court on July 22 to be arraigned for the Vineyard charges.

In the Plymouth case, David Cutshall, an assistant district attorney, initially asked Judge Smith to deny bail. But Smith agreed to a request by Ravizza’s lawyer, Sean O’Neill, to order a medical examination before ruling on that motion.

The court reconvened Tuesday afternoon to hear from Dr. Bistis. She said Ravizza has had a difficult time with his mental health over the last two years, but that he demonstrated “factual knowledge” of the court’s proceedings and personnel.

She said he suffered from mood swings and had difficulty focusing on the interview.

A self-described artist, Ravizza variously claimed to be a male model, a professional skier, a philanthropist and the founder of a digital marketing company with offices in Manhattan, Beverly Hills, Paris and Naples. It’s unclear if the company actually had clients or offices.

He successfully petitioned the Dukes County Probate and Family Court in early 2023 to change his name from Jared Christian Ravizza to Jared Christian Ravizza Jones to honor his grandmother, Priscilla Jones. A judge granted the name change last June.

Ravizza had assumed a more feminine appearance in recent social media posts, some showing him wearing lip gloss and nail polish, and used the pronoun “she” on an Instagram page. Photos from Aquinnah, Chilmark and Edgartown appear on the page.

The most recent photo, in which he is wearing a pink bedazzled cap, was uploaded just hours before the stabbing attacks.

MV Times staff writer Eunki Seonwoo reported from Plymouth.