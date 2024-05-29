Let’s look at ourselves 

To the Editor:



We dodged a bullet, but the bullets are all around us — mental illness, and the possibility of violence.

Institutions, media, and the Vineyard’s boosters play a dangerous game of “come spend your money here on this Island that is a place where you can feel secure.” Basically playing on people’s insecurities.

This attitude is at best delusional, at worst negligent, magical thinking. Do we really care about our kids? I hope recent events are a wake-up call, and we all take a clear-eyed look at the Island.

Richard Limber

Oak Bluffs