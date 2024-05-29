LGBTQ PRIDE Weekend in Oak Bluffs, June 7-9

The Oak Bluffs Association’s third annual LGBTQ Pride weekend in collaboration with Queer Hub MV and M.V. Community Services starts Friday night, June 7, at the Ritz Café with music and drag queens from 8 pm till closing.

On Saturday, June 8, Pride parade participants will meet at the Island Queen ferry dock at 2 pm, under the direction of Stephen Ferguson. Parade watchers can view from any vantage point throughout the downtown route at 3 pm.

On Sunday, the Red Cat Kitchen offers two seatings for the Drag Queen Brunch, at 11 am and 2 pm. Buy your tickets early! The price is $80 per ticket, and includes show entry, brunch, a welcome mimosa, tons of pride swag, a best-dressed contest giveaway, and an overall fun time.

Other activities hosted by area businesses joining in the celebration include a three-course dinner and a movie, “The Birdcage,” for $65 at the Pawnee House on Kennebec Avenue, paired with Black Joy House for menu items on Wednesday, June 5. Call early for reservations at 508-338-2770. On Friday from 7 to 9 pm, stroll into Eastaway Clothing to find out what a “Sip and Buzz” is. Check out Stefanie Wolf Jewelry Design’s shimmer wall for selfies!

Register as a parade participant at https://bit.ly/4e3rkYk. Get more information at visitoakbluffs.org.