Claudia Taylor has been chosen as the new poet laureate of Martha’s Vineyard for 2024–26.

She was selected by the Martha’s Vineyard Committee for the Selection of the Poet Laureate.

A special celebration of Taylor and her poetry will be held at Featherstone Center for the Arts on Saturday, June 8, at 4 pm. Please come and welcome her in her new role. Refreshments will be served.