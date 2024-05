Have fun while supporting local businesses and artists at the first Oak Bluffs Open Market. You’ll find specialty food, plants and cut flowers, artwork, vintage dealers, produce, and more. Musician John O’Toole will be there providing the tunes. Oak Bluffs Open Market in Washington Park begins Sunday, May 26, 10 am to 2 pm, and is held from Memorial Day weekend through Columbus Day weekend. Interested vendors, text 508-939-1076. July and August hours: 9 am to 1 pm.