Case dismissed in dispute between DA and sheriff

In an unusual move, an Edgartown district court judge dismissed a criminal case Thursday after the Dukes County Sheriff’s Office failed to provide prosecutors with the disciplinary records of deputy sheriffs involved in the case.

Nine other criminal prosecutions in Dukes County may now be in jeopardy because of the dispute over disclosing potentially exculpatory information, known as Brady material, that state prosecutors are legally required to provide criminal defendants before trial.

The high-stakes legal battle spilled into the public Thursday after the office of Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois II filed identical motions in ten criminal cases in Edgartown District Court, asking judges to order compliance with Brady requirements within two weeks or else hold a hearing about the delay.

Galibois separately asked Judge Benjamin Barnes to dismiss one of the ten cases, and the judge agreed. The case involved an Edgartown man, Paulo Kinaki, who was charged in October 2022 with violating an abuse prevention order.

A Galibois spokeswoman told The Times that the prosecution sought the dismissal because Dukes County Sheriff Robert W. Ogden’s office had not provided the Brady materials the district attorney had sought in the case.

Prosecutors are relying on the sheriff’s office to provide the materials in the other nine cases. Defense lawyers must be informed, for example, if an officer in a case has been dishonest, or used excessive force, racial profiling, sexual harassment or otherwise violated official policy.

Galibois launched an effort to obtain Brady materials after he took office in February 2023. The district had no previous Brady policy, which is named for a landmark Supreme Court ruling in 1963.

In an affidavit filed to the court Thursday, Galibois’ office said it had sent the new policy to every county law enforcement agency, including the sheriff’s office, in spring of 2023. That August, it sent another letter requesting any damaging or exculpatory material on officers that his office was legally required to provide to defendants.

The district attorney’s office wrote Ogden again in September “highlighting the need for ‘Brady’ material and indicating that if we do not receive a response we will be forced to file a notice with the court on each case” explaining the lapse, Tara Cappola, the second assistant Cape and Islands district attorney, said in the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Ogden then told the district attorney’s office that he had reviewed material for all current deputy sheriffs, and that there was no Brady material in his files.

In January this year, Gallibois sent another request to law enforcement agencies in the county, this time requesting Brady materials over the last 20 years.

In his response, Ogden “essentially [notified] the Commonwealth that it would create an undue burden on them to comply with our request,” Cappola wrote.

She added that Special Sheriff James Neville later said no current department employees would meet the District Attorney office’s criteria for disclosing Brady information.

Cappola said that sheriff’s counsel Jack Collins responded on May 22 that he would review a request for the list of current employees and get back to her. A week later, she says, she received a response from him that did not address the request for former employees.

“At this point the Commonwealth is unable to certify that we have complied with our “Brady” obligations on this case because there are Sheriff’s Department witnesses involved,” Cappola wrote in her affidavit for the nine additional cases.

Ogden could not be reached by The Times on Friday.