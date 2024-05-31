Trustees fighting for more Chappy autonomy 

The Trustees of Reservations are seeking more control over how they run their Chappaquiddick beaches.

The Trustees filed two appeals Friday to the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection asking it to supersede the Edgartown Conservation Commission’s May 15 decision to allow limited over-sand vehicle, or OSV, access on Leland Beach and Cape Poge Wildlife Refuge.

Both areas, which are managed by The Trustees, are popular for fishing and beach-going.

After a months-long dispute between the Trustees and local landowners, the commission decided that 200 over-sand vehicles could drive each day onto Leland Beach, which is near the Dike Bridge, and another 30 vehicles could use Cape Poge, which is at the island’s northern tip.

In their appeals, the Trustees said the commission had overstepped its authority. It argued that many of the conditions it imposed, such as how to regulate the use of trails and OSV access to beaches, are outside of the commission’s jurisdiction under the state Wetlands Protection Act.

Those restrictions, the Trustees said, could be done voluntarily or after further discussion with the town, but are not appropriate as conditions.

The Trustees also pushed against being required to install a “code controlled gate,” at their own expense, if signs do not dissuade visitors from restricted areas.

The Trustees, a statewide nonprofit conservation group, also objected to what it called the commission’s attempts to “inappropriately usurp and supplant” the Trustee’s “role and rights as a property owner” of the Chappaquiddick properties.

This includes the “burdensome” monthly reports that the Trustees would have to make to the commission regarding the activities on their beachside areas.

“Perhaps most egregiously, in [Cape Poge] the Commission has categorically excluded the public from traveling by OSV to thirty acres of previously accessible Trustee property on the Cape Poge Elbow and at the Gut, not because of wetlands concerns, but solely to placate the demands of summer residents owning private property there,” the appeals read.

The Trustees urged the state to allow an increase of the number of daily oversand vehicles to 300 for both beaches combined. That figure could be lowered depending on the beach’s condition.

“It’s all up to the DEP now,” Kara Shemeth, Edgartown conservation assistant, told the Times.