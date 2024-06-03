Two charged in Oak Bluffs beating

Police arrested two men after a brutal beating outside The Ritz Cafe just after midnight on Friday that sent another man to the hospital.

Devante Santiago and Frank Mogavero were arraigned at Edgartown District Court on Friday, each on multiple felony charges.

Oak Bluffs police described the incident in a Facebook post. “Officers responded to the area of Oak Bluffs Avenue and Lake Avenue for a fight involving several males,” the post reads.

“It was reported to investigating officers by witnesses that during the altercation one male stomped on another male’s head causing him to go unconscious. Oak Bluffs EMS was called to the scene to transport the injured male to the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital,” police reported.

A video obtained by The Times of part of the incident appears to support that account.

The video shows three men and three women on the corner outside the popular bar. A shouting match within the group escalates when a man wearing a green or gray hoodie shoves a woman, shortly after which another of the men, wearing a T-shirt, approaches and punches him.

The man in the hoodie falls to the ground, after which his attacker appears to stomp on his head with his left foot. The other assailant is then seen repeatedly punching the motionless, fallen man.

Police did not identify the injured man, and his condition was not not clear Monday.

Santiago was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (felony); assault and battery (felony), serious bodily injury; disorderly conduct; mayhem (felony), property vandalism (felony); and intimidating a witness (felony).

Mogavero was charged with assault and battery, serious bodily injury (felony); disorderly conduct; and mayhem (felony).

The men are being held without bail at Edgartown’s Dukes County Jail, each with a final hearing on dangerousness scheduled for Tuesday in Edgartown.

The Ritz Cafe did not answer the phone when The Times sought comment.