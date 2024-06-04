Hunt on for alleged Pride flag vandal

Police are looking to put a name to a face after a security camera showed a man ripping down a Pride flag from outside the First Congregational Church of West Tisbury on Saturday night.

Church minister Reverend Cathlin Baker told The Times that the incident occurred on the first day of Pride Month. Churchgoers arriving Sunday morning found the rainbow-striped flag, a symbol of the LGBTQ+ pride and social movements, on the steps outside the church.

Baker said security cameras were installed after the church’s Pride displays provoked controversy several years ago. She said the church has flown a Pride flag for over five years.

West Tisbury police posted a still photo from the security camera video on Sunday. It shows a man wearing what appears to be a white Quiksilver-brand T-shirt.

Baker said the Pride flag was torn down so aggressively it bent the hardware, which now must be replaced. She said the video shows the man looking directly at the camera and using crude gestures and language.

“I think people are saddened by his actions. It’s just a reminder of the hate and fear and discrimination that the LGBT community experiences regularly,” she said.

“Our message is pretty clear that God loves everyone, so we are feeling like we hope for a change of [the alleged vandal’s] heart and mind around this, you know?” she added.

For now, her church has requested a police presence outside.

“Especially in coming weeks,” she said, “we are having different events for LGBTQ church members, and friends and family in the community.”

She said she called law enforcement partly because an FBI alert sent around the country had recommended extra vigilance during Pride month.

Lieutenant Matthew Gebo of the West Tisbury police confirmed that the incident is under investigation.

Baker said the Pride flag is important to her congregation.

“We have been an open and affirming church for almost 10 years now,” she said. “We consider the Pride progress flag — the rainbow flag — to be like our welcome mat, you know? It says that all are welcome here, especially those in the LGBTQ community who may have not felt welcome in churches in the past.”