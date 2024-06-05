Summertime hides houses from view and turns much of Chilmark’s narrow, mixed-use roads into tree tunnels — below any hill and around any curve, there could be horses, cows, or tractors moving from field to field, groups of bicyclists, joggers, or walkers with or without their dogs, pausing tour vans or buses, working pole-line and tree-cutting crews. I can’t help but wonder what would happen if we slowed down behind the wheel, expecting to share the road.

This morning, sunlight shone at just the right angle to light up a beautiful cluster of long-stemmed pink flowers on the side of North Road.

Happy retirement wishes to Jonah Maidoff after 28 years at the Charter School.

The Chilmark Community Church’s Blessing of the Fleet service collected $632 in donations for the Menemsha Station auxiliary.

Thank you to Tom Ruimerman and Janet Weidner for making the delicious lasagna and penne pasta dinner we enjoyed at our last community supper until fall. The conversations hummed like a gathering of close friends.

Congratulations to all the Chilmarkers graduating from the MVRHS, Kestutis Biskis, Axel Abrams, Bryce Cioffi, Peter Miller, Sam Zack, Robert Moore, and Jack Tully. And from Falmouth Academy, Clara Athearn and Oona Carroll.

Tuesday, June 11, Vineyard Sound starts performing weekly Tuesdays at 7 pm in the sanctuary of the Chilmark Community Church. The building has beautiful acoustics.

It is with sadness I note the passing of Carol Mays, Teddy Mayhew’s sister. Her mother, Mildred Mayhew, was principal of the Chilmark School, and her father Elliot told me many jokes and stories. The 1956 Tisbury High “The Isle” yearbook, Class Prophecy for the year of 1966, her co-author, Judy Barker, wrote, “Carol has been traveling the U.S. Camp Shows. Entertaining the soldiers by doing cute little dance steps and singing her favorite folk songs, originating from the Martha’s Vineyard beach parties.” In the Class Will, she “leaves her ability to out-talk anyone on this earth to Berniece Humphreys.” My heart goes out to her daughters, Cindy Lee Mays and Terri (Mays) Shawver, and their extended families; to Carol’s sister-in-law and Teddy’s widow, Judy Mayhew; and to Rebecca Mayhew and Sarah Mayhew Shipway, and all of her friends.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 7, from 9:30 to 11:30 am in the Peabody Funeral Homes, 290 Mammoth Road, Londonderry, N.H. The burial will follow in Pillsbury Cemetery, Hovey Road, Londonderry. Memorial contributions may be made to an Animal Rescue League of your choosing.

Dancing will be strongly encouraged at the Drum Extravaganza, in Rick Bauman’s Milakan Center, Friday, June 7, from 8 until 9:30 pm, at Native Earth Teaching Farm, 94 North Road. Master drummer Jah Baba, hailing from West Africa, joins our local talent, Drummers from the Beach and the Sensational Sliptime Ensemble.To reserve admission, email rick@drumrol.org. Price is $25 per person, $100 per carload, family rate available.

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Claire Ganz, cganz@live.com.