Hospital access faces risk as sea rises

Oak Bluffs officials are assessing roads now to protect vehicle access to the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital should rising sea levels pose a threat to the Island.

Ambulances for the Island’s only hospital and the Windemere Nursing Home are seen as particularly vulnerable if local roads are flooded since they avoid waters more than eight inches deep.

In a June 1 public meeting, members of the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital Resilience Project, which formed in December and includes multiple government agencies and Vineyard towns, said they are looking at long term solutions given projections that parts of the Island may be inundated in coming decades.

The project, which received a $169,000 grant from the state Office of Coastal Zone Management, is studying the storm and flooding risk to major Oak Bluffs roadways.

These include Eastville Avenue, East Chop Bluff, County and Beach Roads, and Lagoon Pond Bridge. But officials said Oak Bluffs isn’t the only focus.

“It’s an Island issue because all towns are affected by access to the hospital,” Wendy Brough, the Oak Bluffs assistant town administrator, said.

“It [is] obvious that State Road is going to be an issue, so we need to look at town-owned roads to make sure they’re resilient, so we can get to the hospital in the event Five Corners remains flooded,” she added.

Eileen Gunn, project manager at Fuss & O’Neill, a civil and environmental engineering firm based in Manchester, Conn., presented the project’s findings at town hall.

Data from the state Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs show a range of possible outcomes for sea level rise.

By 2030, intermediate projections predict 0.9 feet of sea level rise, while high projections show 1.4 feet. By 2070, intermediate projections show 2.6 feet of rise, while high projections show 4.5 feet.

By 2030, Gunn said, 17.5 miles of Vineyard roadways will be vulnerable to a storm with a 50% chance of occurring annually. In 2050, 21 miles of road would be vulnerable to such a storm, and 25 miles by 2070.

By 2050 and 2070, many areas are projected to be subject to twice-daily tidal flooding. These include the southern and northern portions of Beach Road, Lagoon Pond Road, and Five Corners, the study projected, causing significant delays to ambulances and other emergency vehicles.

Gunn said he asked emergency service officials how much delay is acceptable.

“I was really trying to pin them down to a certain amount of time,” he said. “If someone’s having a heart attack, what additional time is acceptable for that situation? … ‘Any amount of additional time is not desirable,’ is what their answer was.”

He said the town should consider elevating priority roads, including Beach, Barnes and County roads, and Eastville Avenue.

The cost to elevate these roads would be substantial, but Gunn recommended Oak Bluffs pursue federal funds.

“It is an unprecedented time in terms of funding for this type of work on the federal level,” he said.

Nature-based solutions, such as installing landscape berms or dunes, also could mitigate flooding in many areas.

The resilience project’s advisory committee includes representatives from the state department of transportation; Dukes County; Oak Bluffs, Tisbury and Edgartown town officials and first responders; Martha’s Vineyard Commission; the Tri-Town Ambulance Service; and the hospital.

The resilience project will brief the Oak Bluffs select board on June 11, and draft a graphical report by June 20. It plans to deliver its final report to the state department of Coastal Zone Management by June 30.