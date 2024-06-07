Gov. Healey describes renewable energy education push

Massachusetts is pushing an initiative to get more young people to work in the renewable energy industry, Gov. Maura Healey said Thursday during a tour of the Vineyard Wind I operations and maintenance facilities in Vineyard Haven.

The company is building the 806-megawatt offshore wind farm in waters 15 miles south of the Vineyard. It is the first large-scale offshore wind project in the country.

Once completed, the 62 wind turbines will produce energy for more than 400,000 homes and businesses in the state, its proponents say. Critics say the giant turbines will hamper fishing and boating, and are more visible from the Vineyard than expected.

Healey said Vineyard Wind had created more than 2,000 jobs across the state. Vineyard Wind officials have said 90 are on the Vineyard, where the company headquarters is based. Half the workers are expected to live on the Island.

“I’m really pumped about the fact that we’re going to see so many people employed just in operations and maintenance right here on the Vineyard,” Healey said.

Gov. Healey said high school curriculums in the state have been adapted to help students prepare for careers in the clean energy sector.

“Students can actually learn, in school, relevant skills and training for the clean energy sector.” she said. Her budget includes funds to help match interns with local companies to develop those skills, she said.

Healey’s office also launched a Climate Careers Fund, which will award a total of $3.4 million to three minority serving institutions to increase the number of minority students prepared to enter the clean energy workforce. It identified the recipients as the Massachusetts Benjamin Franklin Cummings Institute of Technology, Holyoke Community College, and Roxbury Community College.

On the Vineyard, adult education nonprofit organization ACE MV has been connecting Islanders with offshore wind technological and technical certifications through Bristol Community College and Massachusetts Maritime Academy.

During the governor’s visit Thursday, Gabriel Bellebuono, a GE wind technician on the Vineyard Wind project, told local and state officials that he “didn’t really have a clue” what he would do after graduating from Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School in 2018, but his subsequent online training at Bristol Community College prepared him for hands-on work.

“I heard about this, and kind of just put my foot out there and started learning,” he said about the wind turbine project. He said his ability to work on such an impactful project feels “surreal.”

Local officials and representatives for the offshore wind project joined the governor during her tour of Vineyard Wind.

Roy Cutrer, the Tisbury select board chair, said getting the Vineyard Wind facilities onto the Island was “more than a decade long journey for town officials.”

Eunki Seonwoo contributed to this report.