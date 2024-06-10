Cost of living is too high

If you are as shocked as our families are by the high prices every time you go into a store on the Vineyard, then you understand how important it is to have the prices come down on goods and services so people living here can afford to take care of their families. It is crucial that there is an affordable cost of living for the people who live on Martha’s Vineyard.

One problem is that services are too expensive for people who live here. For example, fixing electric and plumbing issues in your house costs too much money! This means it’s hard for Islanders to live comfortable lives. Also, having your car fixed is so expensive on the Island. Many people go off-Island to get their cars fixed. Even if Islanders can find affordable housing (which is hard), they have a hard time paying for basic services.

Another problem is that basic goods, like gas and clothes and food, cost too much money. If families can afford a house (which many can’t), they struggle to buy important things like food. A family living on the Vineyard can easily spend hundreds of dollars each week on groceries. They still have to spend money on clothes and gas for their cars, and these things are very expensive.

Finally, if families want to have fun, it costs way too much money. For example, back in the day the Flying Horses cost $1 per ride, and now in 2024 it costs $4! That is a big difference. Another example is at the Game Room; back in the day it used to cost 25¢ to play the claw machine, and in 2024 it costs $2.

We understand that prices get higher over time, but for the people living on the Island year-round, it costs way too much to live here. Perhaps there could be a discount card for goods and services for year-round Island residents to help them with the high cost of living. Something like the Island Card, but that is free and accepted in more locations.

Westin Holland, Ella Ray, Malvino Saloparu, Kylee Taylor, Agatha Simas, and Heitor dos Santos

Oak Bluffs School, Grade 3