DeForest named Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year

Adelaide deForest, a boarder at the Dublin School in Dublin, N.H., and formerly of Tisbury, was named to the First Team All-League, and named the 2024 Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year, by the Southeastern New England Independent Schools Athletic Association (SENE). Adelaide is the goalie, and was also awarded the Girls Lacrosse 2024 Most Valuable Player by Dublin School.

Her parents are Kimberly Dowling and John Thompson of Francestown, N.H., and Benjamin deForest of Oak Bluffs. Grandparents are Jeanne and Douglas Dowling of Tisbury, and Kate and John Hough of West Tisbury.