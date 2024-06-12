Harvest of the Month: Salad Greens

With all of the spring rain, the garden is bursting with color and delicious greens for making salads. Lettuce is a great base for a salad, but there are so many edible leaves that you can add to increase flavor and color. From last year’s kale, you can add in the little yellow flowers, and all of the small leaves that are forming on the sides of the flower stalks. For a sharp bite, try adding in some sorrel, or “lemon leaf,” as the kids call it. Chive flowers offer a splash of purple color and a nice oniony bite. If you’re feeling impatient waiting for peas, then grab a few of their delicious leaves to add a level of sweetness to your salad.

Once you’ve collected all your greens, it’s time to put together the perfect salad dressing. There are so many options! This salad dressing is inspired by a tasty salad at a Slough Farm workshop. Try making it at home, and play with the proportions until you get a dressing you like! This definitely has a bite, so add less garlic and mustard if you want it to be sweeter.

Slough Farm Salad Dressing

½ cup olive oil

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

1 Tbsp. honey

1 Tbsp. grainy mustard

2 chopped garlic cloves

1 tsp. dulse flakes

Blend all ingredients with an immersion blender. Top your spring greens and enjoy! You can also add spring herbs directly to the dressing, such as parsley, dill, or chives.