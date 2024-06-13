Study confirms year-round Squibnocket stripers

1 of 2

Year-round Vineyarders can welcome some newly confirmed neighbors — 19 striped bass in the Squibnocket/Menemsha pond complex.

In an effort to better understand the habitat of one of the Island’s faltering herring populations, the Natural Resources Department of the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) surgically inserted probes last fall into 20 of the ponds’ striped bass.

By April, all but one of the tagged fish remained — the lone migrator beelined, or bass-lined, to Block Island.

The complex’s striped bass, local wildlife officials say, are not to blame for the herrings’ numbers. Offshore trawlers, they say, are the overwhelming cause. But bass are nonetheless a predatory pressure on herring, and the fact that a significant population remains year-round informs further questions about the complex.

Typically, striped bass are a migratory species. They usually leave the Northeast United States in fall for warmer Southeastern waters. And though anglers have long kept to themselves where to find fish that don’t make that trip, this study’s contribution is confirming a year-round striper population by continuously monitoring individuals.

“[This bass group] is unique in that it’s not a holdover in a great pond where fish get entrapped. These fish have complete open access anytime they choose. Because of the semi-tidal system it’s not as though they are unaware of where the exit might be,” said Andrew Jacobs, the department’s laboratory manager and environmental technician.

By tracking tagged fish through the Atlantic Cooperative Telemetry Network, a collection of receivers all along the East Coast, the researchers now know that eight fish since spring have left the complex’s herring creek for the Menemsha Pond system. Two of these eight left along with over 100 migratory keeper-size bass leaving the pond structure in April.

The natural resources department will be right back at the herring creek this fall to tag more bass, as will their study partners from the Striped Bass Magic program at the University of Chicago’s Marine Biological Laboratory. Now that year-round bass are confirmed, phase two of the study will look at why they remained.

The answer could lie in the bass themselves, or in the pond environment, or a combination of reasons. “There might be an adaptive behavior [in the bass], so they don’t use as much energy from year to year and migrate South and back up,” Jacobs posed.

“The food source in the winter certainly isn’t abundant,” he also acknowledged.

Other possibilities he mentioned included a schooling technique in which some bass stay put and others follow suit.

For Scott Bennet of Striped Bass Magic, the pond complex’s bass could help explain the behavior of stripers where he works in Woods Hole, where a group of well-fed stripers still chooses to migrate. He is also interested in bass behavior at the time of the herring spawn in spring.

The study could also help clarify animal behavior more generally, says Bennett. “With the array we plan to put in place this year, hopefully we get a really good, robust study of their seasonal behaviors, and how things like circadian rhythms might vary between migratory animals and non-migratory overwintering individuals.”

Another key question is whether striped bass are spawning in the complex; only adult bass were tagged. “We don’t know if they are spawning in Squibnocket, or if they’re successfully spawning or not,” said Bret Stearns, the department’s indirect services administrator.

Bennett says that fish age is a factor here — four-year-old bass could have come from the Chesapeake Bay, but an individual only one year old means a local population.

Researchers will pursue real answers in phase two of their study.

Stearns says phase two will track more and younger fish than before, and have a greater geographical scope. Using more signal receivers in this phase will also enable tracking fish depth and surrounding temperatures, instead of just their presence or absence. Phase two, says the department, will involve funding they secured from the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs. According to Bennett, future research could also involve analyzing fish gut contents to understand predator–prey relationships.

The natural resources department is also working to restore the pond in partnership with the Army Corps of Engineers, with whom they are analyzing pond hydrodynamics, sea level rise, and options in the event of the ocean breaching the complex.

“We are trying to understand what the impacts would be,” Stearns said. “We look at it in two ways — what can be looked at as a management tool, and, two, scenarios. What if a hurricane breaches? What impacts could it have on the environment? This is strategic preparation.”

By studying the Squibnocket–Menemsha ecosystem, Jacobs hopes that they can help the fishery recover Island-wide. “That is the heart of all this … By restoring herring, we restore striped bass, then recreational people have better access to fish in our waters,” he said. “You reproduce a healthy ecosystem by restoring the bottom of the food chain.”