Vineyarders still succumbing to opiate overdoses

The number of fatal, opiate-related overdoses on Martha’s Vineyard has not let up, despite a decrease seen in fatalities around the state.

There were six fatalities reported on the Island in 2023, according to a new report from the Massachusetts health department reviewing the number of overdoses in 2023. There were also six fatalities reported in 2022, which was then one of the highest on record for the Vineyard.

The most opiate-related deaths over the past decade was in 2015, when seven Islanders succumbed to an overdose; five people died in 2021.

The state Department of Public Health published the new statistics on Wednesday last week as part of an annual study.

Across Massachusetts there were 2,125 confirmed and estimated opioid-related overdose deaths in 2023, which is 232 fewer than in 2022, when Massachusetts had a record 2,357 fatal opioid-related overdoses.

Island officials say that one of the main reasons that overdose deaths continue on the Island is the presence of fentanyl, and especially its presence in some street drugs. Fentanyl is a U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved, potent synthetic opioid. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency says fentanyl is approximately 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times heroin.

“Fentanyl is showing up everywhere. Your pot can be laced with it; it’s in coke, it’s in pretty much everything you don’t know what you’re getting into these days,” said Dr. Brian Morris, a mental health specialist and substance use disorder access coordinator at Island Health Care.

Morris said that key to ending opiate-related deaths on the Island is education and informing the public about the dangers of fentanyl.

“To patients of mine … I’m always very careful to say make sure you know who you’re buying your stuff from, and make sure you can trust, so that you know fentanyl is not in, what you think is ‘LSD.’”

Morris said that the data released by the state is concerning.

“I’m very scared by these trends, and I’m doing all I can to put an end to them,” Morris said. “And I’m not alone. There’s a very robust community here fighting that same good fight.”