Branch falls onto car on Temahigan Ave

Oak Bluffs police responded to a call Wednesday afternoon after a tractor trailer hit a low-hanging branch on Temahigan Ave. The branch fell onto the Toyota Highlander driving behind the tractor trailer.

There was some damage to the hood of the car, but no one was hurt, and no citations were issued, said Lieutenant Nicholas Curelli of Oak Bluffs police. There were also no electrical consequences or wires down.

The incident occurred around 3:30 pm on the road that leads to the hospital and the Beach Road bridge. It took around an hour to clear up, Curelli added.