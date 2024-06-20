New port captain named for Steamship Authority

The Steamship Authority has named Capt. Paul F. Hennessy as the new port captain.

In his new role, Hennessy will ensure that Steamship Authority vessels conform to U.S. Coast Guard requirements. He will also ensure that employees will adhere to the policies made by the Authority’s Safety Quality Management System.

Hennessy has been a Steamship Authority employee since 1991, serving as a wiper, ordinary seaman, able-bodied seaman, and pilot. By 2000, he was named a vessel captain, and by 2019 his title was raised to assistant port captain.

“Paul’s exceptional dedication, expertise, and contributions have been instrumental in his success at the Steamship Authority,” Chief Operating Officer Mark Higgins said.

Prior to Capt. Hennessy, Port Captain Charles M. Monteiro filled the role, named port captain in 2019. He retired June 14, and spent 48 years with the Steamship Authority, beginning as an ordinary seaman.

“Charlie’s decades of service to the Steamship Authority are a remarkable testament to his professionalism, his dedication, and to his infectious personality,” said General Manager Robert B. Davis. “On behalf of the entire company and communities we serve, I wish him fair winds and following seas.”

A luncheon was held last week to celebrate Hennessy’s new title, and commend Monteiro’s many years of service.

Monteiro was also presented with a Public Service Commendation from the U.S. Coast Guard for his “exceptional service.”

Hennessy has a degree from Cape Cod Community College, and currently lives in Cataumet.