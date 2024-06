In celebration of Juneteenth, Edgartown library is hosting a picnic on the lawn. Chef Look will be grilling, serving up a family-style lunch, accompanied by live music from Andrew Sue Wing, a Boston-based singer-songwriter and guitarist specializing in R and B. This is a family-friendly event, generously funded by the Friends of the Edgartown Free Public Library. Free and open to the public. Saturday, June 22, 1 – 3 pm.