“Not only is it summer solstice, there is a full moon. May love surround you like sunshine on a sunny day.” –attributed to William Shakespeare

The June full moon is the “Strawberry Moon,” and it rises on Friday, the 21st. It is an extra-special June moon, as it appears just after the summer solstice. The Farmer’s Almanac says that it will be the lowest full moon we’ve seen in years, which will make it spectacular to see over the ocean.

You can get in the mood for this solstice moon by joining the Oak Bluffs library and “YogiJay” Mazar-Kelly on Thursday evening for “Full Moon Yoga Nidra” under the stars at Bend in the Road Beach. This serene class will begin at 9:30 pm. Please preregister at oakbluffslibrary.org (or call the library).

Graduation caps have been tossed, speeches made, and tears cried. School is out for summer. Congratulations and happy summer to all the students, teachers, and staff!

Reminder: Clothes to Go Fashion Show is Saturday, June 22, at the Tabernacle from 7 to 8 pm. Don’t miss this wonderful offering from the people who provide free and fashionable clothing for our community!

I hope you have your tickets for “A Taste of Juneteenth” on Sunday, June 23, at the P.A. Club, from 4 to 8 pm. This amazing event showcasing Black culture, cuisine, and liberation features the food of Island chefs, music, drinks, and more. Tickets and info at naacpmv.org.

In a second annual Vineyard musical gathering, acclaimed Island songwriters, including Kate Taylor, Rose Guerin, Jemima James, Willy Mason, Lexie Roth, John Forte, and Chadwick Stokes will perform a one-night benefit concert for Island Elderly Housing on June 29 at the Tabernacle. The show starts at 7:30; you can get your tickets at eventbrite.com.

The Mariposa Museum and World Cultural Center has opened for the 2024 season with “Frame of Mind.” This exhibit features four artists with Vineyard connections, including Janice Frame and Suesan Stovall. The museum is located at 57 Circuit Ave. For more info: mariposamuseum.org.

Featherstone will kick off its summer music series on Friday, June 28, with the Dukes of Circuit. Monday, July 1, will feature the popular blues band Blueswitch. Bring your lawn chair and picnic to enjoy a beautiful evening concert each Friday and Monday from 6:30 to 8 pm. You can get your tickets one week before each show, online at featherstoneart.org.

Happy birthday to Pam Swan on June 20. Birthday balloons go to Teddie and Robbie Pacheco on the 21st. June 22 is the day for Paula O’Connor and Sandi Moquin. Happy birthday to Coach Jay Schofield on June 23. He shares the day with Melanie DeMore. Mika Durrell celebrates on June 24, along with Taalibah Cabral. Patty Philbin celebrates on June 25. She shares that date with Kristen Coogan, Suzanne LaBell Graham, and Carly Simon. If you see Donna Getty on the pickleball court on the 26th, give her a birthday hug!

