Vineyard women assemble for reproductive rights

On the anniversary of the Dobbs decision, a collection of Islanders — in unison with organizations and women across the country — made a call for the protection of women’s rights.

A group of 20 women gathered at Edgartown Harbor Light on Monday afternoon, holding signs, advocating for women’s rights and highlighting the ramifications of the 2022 Supreme Court Dobbs decision. The decision overturned the 1973 landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision protecting a woman’s right to have an abortion.

The impromptu gathering, amalgamated through social media, was organized by Chappaquiddick residents Janet Constantino and Mary Giordano.

“We were a group of local Island women sharing our thoughts and fears with what has happened with the Dobbs decision and the future of reproductive rights, LGBTQA+ rights, education opportunities, contraception, women’s rights that have been taken away and are threatened by the Republican’s agenda,” Terre Young, board president of the Friends of Family Planning of Martha’s Vineyard, told the Times via text. “This is a very vulnerable time for all Americans!”

Carla Cooper, chair of the Edgartown Democratic Town Committee, said there were “women’s strikes” across the country organized by the Women’s March, a feminist organization. “It was a sit out by women,” Cooper said, saying some people decided not to go to work or shop today as a form of strike.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey backed abortion access when she visited the Vineyard last summer, and she reaffirmed her commitment to protect reproductive rights in the state on Monday.

“Two years ago, when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, I pledged to the people of Massachusetts that we were going to protect and expand reproductive freedom. Working together with our Legislature and incredible health care providers and advocates, we’ve done just that,” Healey said in a statement. “But with continued attacks on women’s health and freedom across the country, and the Supreme Court poised to rule any day now in a case that could prevent pregnant women from receiving emergency, life-saving treatment, we must continue to act. That’s why I’m signing an Executive Order today affirming that Massachusetts patients will continue to receive emergency abortion care at our hospitals regardless of the Supreme Court’s ruling.”

Cooper said she was “disgusted” the Dobbs decision had ever taken place.

“What we’re seeing is what we expected to see: the rollback of women’s rights and what’s coming down the pipeline,” she said, pointing to efforts to restrict birth control medication, in vitro fertilization, and divorce. “It’s killing women.”