Fishing trust saves the day on fluke load

An Island fishing vessel captained by Wes Brighton carried about 800 pounds of fluke that was headed into Menemsha Thursday, with plans to sell the abundance of fish to an Island wholesaler. But, when the buyer backed out — and with the threat of losing out on a solid catch — the Martha’s Vineyard Fisherman’s Preservation Trust swept in to prepare the contents for donation.

Shelley Edmundson, the executive director of the Martha’s Vineyard Fisherman’s Preservation Trust, said the trust is buying the “whole load” from Brighton and is donating the fluke to Island groups working to help the food insecure.

But what to do with a huge load showing up on your shores?

“Eight hundred pounds is a lot of fish to process in our little operation,” Edmundson said.

Luckily, the trust was able to get a few more hands to help out and inside their small Menemsha shack on Thursday, eight fishermen in total were able to filet the fluke for donation.

While some Island pantries accepted the whole fish — like Kinship Heals and The Boys and Girls Club — they needed to filet and bag a load that was going off to the Island Grown Initiative (IGI).

“We were able to process all of that, because the crew of the boat, and the captain and his mate helped us filet it all,” said Edmundson. “Through the rallied support of the boat crew, our staff, and other community members, we were able to filet all the fish in a little over 6 hours.”

And it wasn’t just the 800 pounds from the Martha Rose vessel.

“Maybe two hours or so after we said yes to the 800 pounds of fluke, I got a call from one of the Massachusetts Environmental Police captains,” said Edmundson. The message to her: they received about 1,100 pounds of confiscated haddock from a boat in Bedford, and had inquired about having that processed for donation, as well.

Edmundson and her team accepted.

Thanks to local grants that support their seafood donations— the MV Community Foundation, West Chop Community Fund, and Slough Farm —the Martha’s Vineyard Fisherman’s Preservation Trust has been able to act as a sort of “safety net” for these fishermen, as the buying and selling of large quantities of fish can be unpredictable, Edmundson said.

And then, as the team accepted the 1,100 pounds of haddock, they were informed of another 2,000 pounds of the undersized fish coming their way that was unable to be sold.

“Having generous grants and donors made it possible for us to react in a timely way, so none of this fish was wasted,” said Edmundson. The grants enable fish that can’t be sold to still be bought for processing and donation, which minimizes waste.

Edmundson said all of the fish will be distributed to donation groups over the coming weeks. Her team was able to send the haddock to be processed at Ocean C Star, a New Bedford-based seafood dealer, and one of their partners, before it was distributed for donation.

“Being flexible and ready to act is essential in the fishing world,” she said, “And we are grateful to be able to do both.”