Up-Island Council on Aging: July 2024

Up-Island Council on Aging, Howes House

1042 State Rd., West Tisbury

508-693-2896

friendsofupislandcouncilonaging.org

There’s always something happening at the Howes House! We are open Monday – Friday,

8:30 am – 4 pm. Closed July 4, Independence Day.

Mondays

Second and fourth Monday at 1 pm, Parkinson’s Support Group. A support group providing an opportunity for people with Parkinson’s to share experiences, new information, and updated research.

9 am and 9:35 am, Strength and Fitness with Katryn (Zoom). Thirty-minute classes with a mix of strength training and cardio. Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!

9:15 am, Yoga with Martha Abbott (Zoom). Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in information.

Tuesdays

11:30 am, Kanta’s Gentle Yoga (Zoom). Email Kanta at kantalipski@gmail.com for meeting information. Meeting ID 824 4775 7861, Passcode: 709904

Wednesdays

9 am, “Aging Greatfully” Coffee Chat with Dr. Michael Jacobs, July 10 and 24; August 7 and 21.

9:15 am, Yoga with Martha Abbott (Zoom). Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in information.

10 am, Fitness with Margarita Kelly – 45-minute upbeat program for new and seasoned fitness enthusiasts. Come and enjoy getting your body moving!

10 – 11 am, Hula Flow with Shanta Gabriel

Second Wednesday, Conni Baker Legal Clinic, by appointment, 508-477-4502.

Second Wednesday, Noon Soup luncheon at the Up-Island Council on Aging

Third Wednesday, 1:30 pm, ProCRAFTinators Group – Enjoy a new craft every month. In July, we will be doing Flower Arranging.