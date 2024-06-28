Basketball champ returns to the Island

On Wednesday evening, police officers, firefighters, and the press were called to the Martha’s Vineyard Airport — not for an emergency, but for a special welcome for Vineyard basketball star Geovane Meikle.

18-year-old Geo, as he goes by, was on his way back to the Island after winning gold with Team USA in the United World Games basketball program.

Friends, family, and community members watched as Geo walked down the plane ramp, with a gold medal hung from his neck and a big smile on his face.

“I was on the plane looking through the window, and I saw all the lights and heard the sirens — everyone on the plane was confused,” Geo said. “Then I saw my friends, and I saw some posters, and I kind of started to realize what was going on.”

Geo’s mother, Carol Meikle, who was also on the flight, said she was overcome with the support from the community.

“Getting off that flight and hearing the sirens, seeing the signs, we [my husband and I] were like, ‘Wow, all this for our little boy!” Geo’s mother, Carol, said.

Geo, Carol, his sister Sheridan Meikle-Armstrong and his father Ronald have been in Europe the last couple weeks for the United World Games. The games are part of Student Athlete World, an organization that selects youth players based on their experience and skill in tournament play and travel teams, and they also review academic achievements and talk with references.

After his selection, which was announced last year, the family traveled to Europe on June 16. Geo played on the Boy’s Basketball U19 USA team with Student Athlete World USA (SAWUSA), made up of players under the age of 19 from across the country. Geo was the only one from Massachusetts.

The experience was a 10-day trip. After 3 days of training, scrimmages, and traveling and exploring the different cities the team traveled to — including London and Munich — the United World Games got underway on June 21st.

“In person, that was the first time we met. We lost our first two scrimmages,” Geo said. “But after a few games, practices, and nights out bonding, getting to know each other and how everyone plays, we got that chemistry and we won the rest.”

On the following Sunday, Geo and his team won United World Games Basketball Gold at the program’s final game in Austria, finishing with a 6-2 record.

“It was a great experience for us all,” Geo said.

“I still feel the rush from watching the game, knowing we were just seconds away from winning that medal,” Carol said. “We’re really proud of him and his team.”

Carol reflected on her son’s journey, and the people and organizations that were able to make this experience a reality for her and her family: “The community has been behind us one-hundred percent. We owe a huge thank you to the Island.”

Next year, in addition to looking at colleges and universities, Geo is looking forward to participating in next year’s United World Games. But for now, Geo is enjoying being home and spending time with his friends, family, and community on Island.

“It’s good to be back,” he said.

Natalie Wambui contributed to this report.