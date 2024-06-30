Ronald Jerome Pine (“Ronny,” Papa), 85, died peacefully on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at his son’s home in Vineyard Haven, with his loving wife of 64 years, June (Merrill) Pine, and family surrounding him.

Ronald was born in Oak Bluffs on Jan.15, 1939, the son of John E. and Loretta (Vein) Pine. He graduated from Edgartown High School in 1958. Ronny was a master electrician by trade. He built Pine Village Shoppes in the 1960s. Ronald, side by side with his wife, operated Pine Lighting and Electric, a family business, electrical contracting, GE appliance store, and lighting fixture showroom, eventually adding the first Radio Shack store on the Vineyard. Ronald and June wintered in Cape Coral, Fla., until settling there permanently 10 years ago.

Ronny was predeceased by his daughter, Tamara Pine Willet, and his granddaughter, Jena Pothier. Papa is survived by by his wife, June; his sister, Annette Smith of Edgartown; his sons, Ronald E. Pine Jr. and David Pothier Sr. (Terry); his grandchildren, Amanda Rebello-Reine (Ty Reine), Tiffany Rebello (Andrew Morris), Janelle Pine (Kenny Handy), Jade Pine, and David Pothier Jr.; and his great-grandchildren, Tegan Fenner, Laila Fenner, David Pothier III, Colby Morris, and Alayna Handy.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 9, at 11 am in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Vineyard Haven, off State Road.