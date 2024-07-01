Two loggerheads washed ashore in June

The bodies of two loggerhead sea turtles were found on the Vineyard in recent weeks, both of which likely died out at sea before washing ashore on the Island.

While there were no signs that humans caused the death, that’s two more than all of last summer on the Island; two also recently washed ashore on Nantucket.

On June 17, the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) Natural Resources Department, as part of Mass Audubon’s Wellfleet Bay Sea Turtle Stranding Response Program, responded to a beach walker’s report of a deceased loggerhead stranded near Zach’s Cliffs in Aquinnah.

The natural resource determined there were no external markings or distinctions of human involvement in the turtle’s death, such as entanglement or propeller strikes, said Andrew Jacobs, natural resource department’s laboratory manager and environmental technician.

“Sea turtles do just expire,” he added.

Jacobs said it was a full adult of reasonable size. The curved carapace length, from the top of the shell at the nuchal scute along the midline to the posterior notch towards the bottom of the shell, was 32 inches.

The natural resources department — part of the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) — retained the turtle and will keep the shell for cultural purposes. The skeleton may be used as a teaching aid for educational purposes, Jacobs said.

The Island doesn’t always have a regular presence of loggerheads on the Island, but currents or other environmental phenomena pushed the sea turtle to the Island. It didn’t necessarily die here, Jacobs said.

There have been three live sea turtle sightings so far this year, but this was the first reported sea turtle death across the state’s whole response program.

“It’s interesting but unfortunate,” Jacobs said.

A few days later, on June 25, another loggerhead washed up about a half-mile west of the Lake Tashmoo Town Beach entrance and was assessed by some staff members at Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary. The sea turtle was buried on site up high near vegetation.

This loggerhead was almost identical in size to the one found in Aquinnah, Karen Dourdeville, sea turtle research coordinator for Mass Audubon Cape Cod, said. Both were probably mature females, she said.

There were zero strandings of loggerheads on the Island last year, Jacobs said. Only one leatherback sea turtle was found dead on August 22 of last year in Aquinnah, according to response program’s sighting maps.

On Nantucket, two loggerheads were also found deceased on June 28, according to the response program’s sighting maps.

All four loggerheads were in various stages of decomposition and none showed signs of human involvement, Dourdeville said.

“It’s atypical,” Dourdeville said about four strandings in such close proximity. “These were also very large for what we typically see.”

“We hadn’t had many strandings on the Island for the last couple years,” Dourdeville said. “We hope this is it for the season.”

Loggerheads and the other three species of turtles found off of Cape Cod — leatherbacks, green, and Kemp’s Ridley — are federally protected.

If you see a stranded sea turtle, contact a local stranding network partner, NOAA’s stranding hotline at 866-755-6622, or the Wellfleet Bay hotline at 508-349-2615, ext. 2.

Report live or deceased sea turtle sightings at seaturtlesightings.org or call 1-888-732-8878.