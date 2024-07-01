Ways to wave a flag on the 4th

Independence Day is here, and there are lots of ways to celebrate across the Island.

Before going to your beach barbeques or eating fresh lobster rolls from St. Elizabeth’s Church, head to Vineyard Haven for the annual Murdick’s Run the Chop Challenge. This race has been a Fourth of July tradition for 23 years. This year the race is a four-mile loop around West Chop, beginning at Saint Augustine Church in Vineyard Haven at 8:30 am. All money raised will go toward the Martha’s Vineyard Boys and Girls Club to support Island youth, as well as two other local charities. This race has raised over $130,000 for Island youth groups. More information on registration for this event can be found at bit.ly/RunTheChop.

The 27th annual Summer Artisan Festivals will be open from 10 am to 2 pm at the Grange Hall in West Tisbury. The public is invited to meet more than 70 local Island artisans and buy their work directly from them. Products include fine furniture, pottery, stained glass, oil paintings, pastels, mixed media, weaving, sculpture, wampum jewelry, quilts, clothing, sea glass windows, and handmade books.

Vineyard Sound, an Island a cappella group, will perform at 10 am at Memorial Wharf in Edgartown. They will open with the National Anthem, which will be followed by other American favorites. The show will last until 10:30, and is open to the public.

The Children’s Parade will also take place at 10 am in Oak Bluffs. Children of all ages are invited to enjoy this annual patriotic event. The parade will march down Clinton Avenue and around Trinity Circle, ending by the MVCMA Cottage Museum. More information for this event can be found at bit.ly/MVCMA_ChildrensFourthParade.

Hear the 14th annual Ringing of Freedom Bells in Vineyard Haven, starting at 2 pm. In 1966, President John F. Kennedy wrote a resolution about Independence Day that stated, “The anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence should be observed each year by the ringing of bells throughout the United States at the hour of 2 o’clock, Eastern daylight time, in the afternoon of the fourth day of July.” The bells can be heard from Main Street, and will last approximately 2 minutes.

Renaissance House, a retreat for writers of color and on social justice, will hold its annual presentation of the famous Frederick Douglass speech, “What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?,” at the Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs. The speech will begin at noon. The public is invited to this free performance, and those interested are invited to speak; more information on participation can be found bit.ly/MVT_DouglassSpeech.

You are also invited to Vineyard Haven to celebrate the Fourth at the Marina’s “Docktail Party,” which will be held in the marina courtyard at 52 Beach Road. The party will feature live music by 1 Night Stand, cornhole and horseshoes on the beach, and an outdoor raw bar and drink specials from Garde East. The party will continue until 7 pm, and is free and open to the public.

Head to Edgartown for the iconic annual Fourth of July Parade, which begins at 5 pm at the intersection of West Tisbury Road and Pinehurst Road. Join the crowd along Water Street as the floats, marching bands, and classic cars go by, with revelers throwing beads and candy into the crowd. The parade will be followed by a lively fireworks show overlooking the Edgartown Lighthouse and Harbor at dusk. After the parade passes by, walk over to Eisenhauer Gallery to listen to Music in the Square: BlueSwitch Blues Band, from 6 to 8 pm, while you wait for the fireworks to start. The Old Whaling Church will also be hosting live music, with its American Tribute Concert, which is free to the public, and will last from 8:30 to 9 pm.

As you celebrate our country’s freedom with your family and friends, remember to be kind to those around you, hydrate, and stay safe.