New England Wind projects slated for construction

More offshore wind construction is on the horizon near the Vineyard.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) announced Monday that it approved the construction and operations plan for New England Wind, which is owned by Avangrid.

The decision follows federal approval granted for the construction of Ørsted’s Sunrise Wind on June 21.

The federal approval to begin construction consists of two projects called New England 1 and New England 2 — collectively known as New England Wind — which the agency states is expected to provide a total of 2,600 megawatts of energy and could power over 900,000 homes annually.

The two projects are located a little over 20 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard.

The plans for the two projects consist of up to 129 wind turbines, up to five electric service platforms, and up to five offshore export cables that would make landfall in Barnstable and Bristol County.

The release states BOEM considered feedback from “tribes, other government agencies, ocean users, and others” before the “milestone decision” was made. BOEM states the feedback resulted in requiring the project “avoid, minimize, or mitigate” any potential impacts on marine life and important ocean uses like fishing.