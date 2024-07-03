Community Services dedicates childcare center 

On June 26, M.V. Community Services announced the dedication of its Early Childhood Center as the Paul and Sandra Pimentel Early Childhood Center.

Sandra Pimentel, a nurse, and the late Paul Pimentel, an engineer, each served on the MVCS board for nearly two decades. The building is named for them to honor their work at MVCS.

The newly named Paul and Sandra Pimentel Early Childhood Center, originally established in 2021, replaced a previous childcare facility as part of MVCS’s strategic campus modernization plan.

The building also commemorates a significant $2 million donation from donors Jim and Susan Swartz. The donation is a significant contribution to the “Space to Thrive” campaign, aimed at rebuilding the M.V. Community Services campus.

“Paul and Sandra have been dear friends since our college days, with Paul as my roommate and Sandra as his high school sweetheart. They lived life fully, and were always generous,” Jim Swartz remarked in a press release. “Martha’s Vineyard Community Services was a priority for them. They cherished the Vineyard, and were devoted to supporting this vital organization.”