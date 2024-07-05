Embracing Frederick Douglass on Independence Day

About 100 Islanders and visitors came together this Fourth of July around the Tabernacle for the 20th anniversary of the reading of Frederick Douglass speech, “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July.”

The ceremony itself was directed by social justice advocate Makani Themba, who began by introducing Abigail McGrath, founder of the writers retreat – the Renaissance House – that hosted the event.

“When people say to me, ‘get over slavery, it was 100 years ago,’ I can’t,” said McGrath in her opening speech. “I can’t because it’s in my genes. It’s in my DNA.”

After opening remarks, Themba instructed readers to line up at two microphones standing at both the left and right ends of the stage. Several readers alternated in delivering portions of the speech, many displaying intense emotion while reciting its words.

In her portion, audience member Salem Mekuria recited words thoughtfully, glancing up at the rest of the audience every so often.

“The Fourth of July is yours, not mine,” she read from Douglass’ speech.

The last couple portions of the speech were recited as a group, with all audience members chanting Douglass’ words in unison.

As the group closed around 1 pm, audience members mingled together. Caroline Hunter, one of the readers, was among them.

“I’ve been doing these readings for many years,” said Hunter. She also described her work with the Island’s Polar Bear club, a group who has historically created a space for Black swimmers on Inkwell Beach.

Hunter described being a member of the Polar Bear club for 35 years, and is now a leader.

Themba thanked the crowd for joining together, and audience members dispersed.