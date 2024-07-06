Judith Belushi Pisano dies at 73

Judith Belushi Pisano, the wife of comedian and musician John Belushi, passed away on Friday night at 73 years of age after a long battle with cancer.

Pisano was an actress and producer and known for working on “The Blues Brothers” and “National Lampoon’s Animal House.”

Pisano was married to John Belushi from 1973 until his passing in 1982. She remarried to Victor Pisano in 1990 before filing for divorce in 2010.

The news of Pisano’s passing was also announced on the official John Belushi Instagram page on Saturday morning, which she had also run with the Belushi Estate.

“Today, our hearts are heavy as we say goodbye to our sweet Judy. Her unwavering dedication and creative genius alongside Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi gave birth to The Blues Brothers, a timeless testament to the power of music and laughter,” the post read. “In the years following John’s passing in 1982, Judy honored his life and championed his legacy and Blues Brothers brand. As we bid farewell, we pledge to continue her work, ensuring that John’s legacy and the Blues Brothers will never fade. There was no one like her. Judy made everyone feel loved. She was nonjudgmental, light, funny, and pure. You could be truly yourself around her, that alone was a gift. The Belushi and PIsano families will carry your love in their hearts forever.”

She first arrived on Martha’s Vineyard in 1974 with Belushi after learning about the Island from a musician friend in Boston. The pair was living in New York City at the time with Pisano working as a radio producer and Belushi starting to find success as a comedian.

“Just like everyone else, we fell in love with Lucy Vincent Beach,” Judith Belushi Pisano told the Times in 2013.

Pisano was active in the arts, including locally. She would find ways to honor the legacy of her late husband and the Blues Brothers. On the Island, she held a screening of the film “John Belushi: Dancing on the Edge” to benefit Martha’s Vineyard Community Services and a show with Daniel Aykroyd, the other Blues Brother, to benefit the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse.

Pisano is survived by her children and grandchildren.